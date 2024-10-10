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SIMSCALE (IEU FT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 25.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20240117
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
SIMSCALE GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 66 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

SimScale is a Germany-based start-up developing a cloud-based engineering simulation platform for engineers, designers and architects. The EIB financing will finance the company's research and development activities to enhance the simulation platform and support its business expansion.

The aim is to support the development of additional features of the promoter's simulation software suite, its deployment in the cloud infrastructure, the strengthening of customer service and sales functions as well as the overall expansion of the business.

Additionality and Impact

The project is line with the Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation, namely advanced digital skills, artificial intelligence and other digital skills in the context of the promoter's engineering simulation software platform. 

 

The investments targeted by the financing will address market failures related to: i) Information asymmetries due to higher risk levels associated to early stage firms, with mainly intangible assets or insufficient collateral, and focusing on higher risk activities; ii) suboptimal investment which require the development of innovative financial solutions and iii) an incomplete market in terms of competition, with a few large-scale players dominating the market.

 

The project will further support the promoter's software development activities to enhance the simulation software offering, broaden functionalities, expand the promoter's R&D capabilities and help the company to expand its business. The project is expected to create positive knowledge externalities, advanced digital skills and contribute to the development of deep-tech products in the EU.

 

The EIB's participation is expected to have a positive signalling effect, crowding in additional financiers for the company, including equity investors. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) without the support of InvestEU.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Oktober 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
16/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
210725920
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240117
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Datenblätter
SIMSCALE (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

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