NWB LOAN FOR CLIMATE AND FLOOD PROTECTION - MBIL

This EIB loan primarily finances flood defence and water management projects in the Netherlands. Such projects contribute significantly to the EIB's public policy objective of sustainable energy and natural resources and to the sub-objective of water, wastewater, and waste management thereby supporting the EU policy objectives namely the European Green Deal. The operation foresees that the investment volume will fully be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability sub-projects. The suggested operation enhances public good provision and generates positive externalities, including avoided loss of life, avoided damage to infrastructure, the environmental benefits of improved water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as improved resilience against floods that enables also adaptation of other economic activities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Although NWB Bank has a good access to capital markets, EIB financing contributes to the diversification of the NWB Bank's funding structure in terms of maturity profile and financier base. The EIB loan also supports NWB Bank's optimisation of the capital structure to reach a more balanced mix of different refinancing sources.



