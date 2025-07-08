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SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Malta : 49.000.000 €
Italien : 51.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/04/2026 : 49.000.000 €
23/04/2026 : 51.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
18/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/04/2026
20230582
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
REPUBLIC OF MALTA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 168 million
EUR 297 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction of a new high-voltage electrical subsea cable interconnection between Maghtab in Malta and Ragusa in Sicily. The cable will have an approximate length of 122 km, a capacity of 225 MW, and a nominal voltage of 220 kV.

The new cable will operate in parallel with the existing one connected to the same substations in Malta and Italy.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will increase the electricity interconnection capacity between Malta and Sicily, Italy. The infrastructure is planned to be used by Malta to import electricity from Italy, addressing market failures related to security of supply and decarbonisation. By securing the enabling energy infrastructure, the Project contributes to the EIB's Sustainable energy and natural resources public policy goal. Also, it supports the Bank's cross-cutting objectives for Climate action and Environmental Sustainability, Economic and social cohesion and, partially, Security and Defence. The Project policy contribution is deemed very good.


The Project will increase Malta's security of supply, enabling the fulfilment of the "n-1" requirement, that is the ability to meet demand in case of unavailability of the largest supply infrastructure. At the same time, the investment will allow Malta meeting demand growth. Also, thanks to the Project, the Maltese power system will be able to manage an increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy sources, further indirectly contributing to decarbonisation. On this basis, the Project is expected to return excellent economic and social benefits. The capacity of the Promoter to implement and operate the Project is good. Subject to proper mitigations and compensations of the negative environmental and social impacts, the Project is acceptable in environmental and social terms. The employment impact of the Project is rated good, according to the Bank's methodology.


Specific advisory support was provided by the Bank services through a dedicated JASPERS assignment at Project preparation stage, so the EIB technical contribution is deemed excellent.


The EIB financing offers favourable terms, such as long tenors, sizeable amount and flexible drawing conditions, and provides diversity of financing sources to the Republic of Malta.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Given its technical characteristics the project is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project was however undergone an EIA assessment both in Malta and Italy. In Malta, the EIA was approved in August 2023, and the development permit was issued in January 2024. In Italy, the permitting process began with the submission of the application in August 2023, granting a Construction and Operation permit on 18th December 2024. Screening approval was granted by Regione Sicilia in August 2024, and the public consultation concluded positively in October 2024. Typical impacts that can be expected for the project on both terrestrial and marine environment include habitat damage or loss, noise, chemical pollution, heat and electric field emissions. The most significant impacts that have been identified are during implementation, they are limited and mostly reversible. The permit and the underlying EIA studies confirm that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in relation to the site's conservation objectives. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Juli 2025
23 April 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
18/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242868824
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242870552
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242917744
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242883500
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242907748
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242909182
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242901412
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242896239
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242862319
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242861918
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242889334
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242870853
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242888323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242883499
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242871444
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Maltesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242894937
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242870852
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
246477005
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230582
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
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SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
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SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

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Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy
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