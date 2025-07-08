SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA

Referenz: 20230582

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REPUBLIC OF MALTA

The project will finance the construction of a new high-voltage electrical subsea cable interconnection between Maghtab in Malta and Ragusa in Sicily. The cable will have an approximate length of 122 km, a capacity of 225 MW, and a nominal voltage of 220 kV.

Ziele

The new cable will operate in parallel with the existing one connected to the same substations in Malta and Italy.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 168 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 297 million

Umweltaspekte

Given its technical characteristics the project is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project was however undergone an EIA assessment both in Malta and Italy. In Malta, the EIA was approved in August 2023, and the development permit was issued in January 2024. In Italy, the permitting process began with the submission of the application in August 2023, granting a Construction and Operation permit on 18th December 2024. Screening approval was granted by Regione Sicilia in August 2024, and the public consultation concluded positively in October 2024. Typical impacts that can be expected for the project on both terrestrial and marine environment include habitat damage or loss, noise, chemical pollution, heat and electric field emissions. The most significant impacts that have been identified are during implementation, they are limited and mostly reversible. The permit and the underlying EIA studies confirm that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in relation to the site's conservation objectives. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 8/07/2025