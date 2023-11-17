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A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 200.000.000 €
Energie : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2023 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 200 Mio. Euro an A2A für die Energiewende

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20230382
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
A2A SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 342 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the extension and renovation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks. A2A serves mainly the cities of Milan, Brescia, Cremona and their outskirts during the period 2023-2027.

The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.

Additionality and Impact

The Promoter's investment programme (or the Project) contributes to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Italy.

The planned investments aim at maintaining security of supply and efficiency and reliability of the service. Moreover, by enabling the connection of new distribution-connected RES generation capacity over the 2023-2027 period, they will reduce environmental impacts such as carbon and air pollution emissions.

The investments will deliver economic benefits to society, in the form of avoiding economic costs associated with GHG emissions through the connection of RES generation capacity and by improving the quality and the security of electricity supply.

With this loan, the counterpart receives significant added value from the Bank, in the context of the scarcity of attractively priced loans, with similar long maturities, available on the Italian markets. Simultaneously, the long tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the expected economic life of the underlying asset and the forecasted cash flows of the realised investment.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some investment schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

NA

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 November 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 200 Mio. Euro an A2A für die Energiewende

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171403962
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230382
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Andere Links
Übersicht
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Datenblätter
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 200 Mio. Euro an A2A für die Energiewende

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 200 Mio. Euro an A2A für die Energiewende
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

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