A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

The Promoter's investment programme (or the Project) contributes to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Italy.

The planned investments aim at maintaining security of supply and efficiency and reliability of the service. Moreover, by enabling the connection of new distribution-connected RES generation capacity over the 2023-2027 period, they will reduce environmental impacts such as carbon and air pollution emissions.

The investments will deliver economic benefits to society, in the form of avoiding economic costs associated with GHG emissions through the connection of RES generation capacity and by improving the quality and the security of electricity supply.

With this loan, the counterpart receives significant added value from the Bank, in the context of the scarcity of attractively priced loans, with similar long maturities, available on the Italian markets. Simultaneously, the long tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the expected economic life of the underlying asset and the forecasted cash flows of the realised investment.