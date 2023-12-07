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BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 100.000.000 €
Bildung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/02/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und ILB unterstützen Schulbau in Brandenburg

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 August 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/02/2024
20230057
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
INVESTITIONSBANK DES LANDES BRANDENBURG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Project comprises the renovation, extension and new construction of public education facilities, as well as education-related investments in IT infrastructure, equipment and training in the State of Brandenburg.

The main objective of the project is to modernise the teaching and learning environment of public education facilities in the State of Brandenburg. The beneficiaries are current and future students, as well as the schools' educational and administrative staff.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns infrastructure and digitalisation investments in the education sector incurred by the Federal State of Brandenburg. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in non-university education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth.

 

The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal. It is also fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027). Finally, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


In financial terms the EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project covers a kind of education facilities not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU). The project is nevertheless covered by Annex II of the urban development Directive. During the allocation stage, the EIB will further assess whether an EIA is required. The project might include the construction of new public buildings, implying compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the buildings energy performance, which will also be verified during the appraisal. Social and environmental aspects, as well as any aspect related to historical and cultural heritage, will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 Dezember 2023
20 Februar 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und ILB unterstützen Schulbau in Brandenburg

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177449756
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230057
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Datenblätter
BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und ILB unterstützen Schulbau in Brandenburg

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB und ILB unterstützen Schulbau in Brandenburg
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL

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