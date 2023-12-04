Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 15.000.000 €
Italien : 15.000.000 €
Frankreich : 270.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/07/2025 : 7.500.000 €
14/12/2023 : 7.500.000 €
7/07/2025 : 7.500.000 €
14/12/2023 : 7.500.000 €
7/07/2025 : 135.000.000 €
14/12/2023 : 135.000.000 €
Datenblätter
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
Übersicht
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an BPCE Lease für den ökologischen Umbau bei kleinen bis mittelgroßen Unternehmen in Frankreich und Europa

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2023
20220941
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
BPCE LEASE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation aims at financing small to medium sized investments carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in France and across Europe.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with 100% Climate Change contribution.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency (EE), and clean transport and mobility projects in France, Italy and Spain, therefore supporting the EU's Bank's priority in the energy and mobility sectors and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The project will contribute to reducing energy demand in the targeted countries, which is key to meet the mid/long term national objectives, as outlined in the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).


Investments in EE projects address multiple market failures, such as environmental externalities and imperfect information. EE projects in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investment. This operation addresses the market failures that limit the access to finance for building renovation projects, an important sector for reducing energy consumption. The operation will also address the market gaps associated with the still imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage vehicle electrification, automation and connectivity. The EIB support to this operation is expected to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE and Green mobility schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.


EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE Lease, a financial intermediary ("FI") which will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
4 Dezember 2023
14 Dezember 2023
Übersicht
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
Datenblätter
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an BPCE Lease für den ökologischen Umbau bei kleinen bis mittelgroßen Unternehmen in Frankreich und Europa

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an BPCE Lease für den ökologischen Umbau bei kleinen bis mittelgroßen Unternehmen in Frankreich und Europa
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL
Übersicht
BPCE LEASE EUROPEAN GREEN LEASING MBIL

