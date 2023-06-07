NOVADIP (IEU TI)

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company 'Novadip', a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Novadip is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of advanced therapies for bone-related diseases. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Belgium and Europe's position in the field of advanced therapies, and it will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors (such as Venture Capitals, Strategic Investors, Private Equity players, etc.) and allow the company to accelerate its development and forming strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.