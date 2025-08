WATER-ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN MALAWI

Environmental and Social Assessments will be carried out as part of the preparatory activities for some of the investments requiring such analysis. Resettlement Action Plan will be carried out as needed. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to improve its access to potable water. The EIB will verify the environmental and social aspects and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.