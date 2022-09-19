BURGAS SPECIALIZED CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The project consists of the construction and equipment of the Burgas Children Hospital that will be located in the Municipality of Burgas and will cover the medical needs of children from the whole southeast region.
The project's main objective is the establishment of appropriate infrastructure to enable the delivery of specialised paediatric healthcare services for the south-eastern region of Bulgaria. The project is intended to create a new type of medical institution, fully focused on the needs of children and their treatment with the active participation of parents or caretakers.
The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health and Education and Public Research). It includes facilities, which, besides their main goal to provide specialized paediatric health care services, are also envisaged to be dedicated to medical education and medical research and, by this the project adds to the relevant European, national and regional policies in the area of health sector, research and education.
The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible paediatric healthcare services. By providing tertiary and quaternary paediatric health care facilities, currently non-existing in the region, the project responds to the unmet health care services need of the catchment population. The project also supports the increased quality of medical education at the only medical university in this region. The new hospital premises will also help attract and retain skilled medical professionals.
The EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will contribute significantly to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding. In relation to non-financial contribution, the project already benefits from extensive EIAH Advisory Support for the assessment of its feasibility, including next stage functional planning and preliminary design related activities in line with best European and international practices and standards.
The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development. The Bank will encourage the promoter to take into account circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.