BURGAS SPECIALIZED CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health and Education and Public Research). It includes facilities, which, besides their main goal to provide specialized paediatric health care services, are also envisaged to be dedicated to medical education and medical research and, by this the project adds to the relevant European, national and regional policies in the area of health sector, research and education.





The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible paediatric healthcare services. By providing tertiary and quaternary paediatric health care facilities, currently non-existing in the region, the project responds to the unmet health care services need of the catchment population. The project also supports the increased quality of medical education at the only medical university in this region. The new hospital premises will also help attract and retain skilled medical professionals.





The EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will contribute significantly to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding. In relation to non-financial contribution, the project already benefits from extensive EIAH Advisory Support for the assessment of its feasibility, including next stage functional planning and preliminary design related activities in line with best European and international practices and standards.