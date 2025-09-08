How businesses go green

The operation is a EUR 100m loan to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to provide SMEs, Mid-Caps and other eligible entities in the country with affordable, long-term liquidity. Access to finance remains an issue in North Macedonia with as much as 40% of SMEs in need of a loan being credit constrained. The economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has put a further strain on businesses and supply chains. The operation forms part of a set of measures put forth by the Government in response of the economic and energy crises. Indeed, at least 30% of the credit line will go towards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments, to help local businesses meet their green ambitions. The facility will be implemented by the DBNM, a longstanding partner of the EIB in North Macedonia, via agreements with local commercial banks. A technical assistance facility will support our partners with origination efforts, implementation of CA&ES requirements and implementation of new green policies and practices.

The operation is in line with EU and national strategies, notably the Economic Reform Programme 2022-2024, the Economic and Investment Plan and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans. The operation also supports various Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG8, SDG9 and SDG13.



