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ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/11/2022 : 250.000.000 €
17/01/2023 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Endesa unterzeichnen nachhaltiges Durchleitungsdarlehen von 250 Millionen Euro für modernere Verteilnetze

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/11/2022
20220294
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
ENDESA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1202 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance investments to modernise electricity distribution infrastructure throughout Spain during the 2022-2024 period.

The investment programme will include components aiming at the digitalisation and distribution network renewal to increase the security of supply and improve the quality of service.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of multiple investment measures for the upgrading of the electricity distribution networks managed by Endesa in selected Spanish regions. The EIB financing helps address sub-optimal investment typically associated with market failures related to security of supply issues and negative environmental externalities. The project will contribute to the EIB's Sustainable Energy public policy goal, as well as providing a very significant contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation) in line with the applicable EU Taxonomy requirements and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The investment programme will mainly serve to connect new users, improve the reliability of supply and enable further decarbonisation of the Spanish energy mix, also thanks to the improvements in the network flexibility and operational efficiency associated with grid digitalisation measures. The investment programme economic viability is deemed good, exceeding the regulated financial rate of return and generating a very good social benefit. The Promoter is an experienced network operator, with the capacity to manage the implementation and operation of the project assets.

The EIB financial contribution is valued by the client and considered excellent, as it offers more favourable and flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period, flexible disbursements and substantially longer tenor. The sustainability linked pricing is of great value to the client as it provides a positive incentive, and strong market signal, linked to the execution of its ambitious decarbonisation strategy.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 November 2022
7 November 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Endesa unterzeichnen nachhaltiges Durchleitungsdarlehen von 250 Millionen Euro für modernere Verteilnetze

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159723086
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220294
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Datenblätter
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Endesa unterzeichnen nachhaltiges Durchleitungsdarlehen von 250 Millionen Euro für modernere Verteilnetze

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Endesa unterzeichnen nachhaltiges Durchleitungsdarlehen von 250 Millionen Euro für modernere Verteilnetze
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III

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