ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Armenien : 50.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 25.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/07/2025 : 25.000.000 €
16/07/2025 : 25.000.000 €
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Übersicht
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
20/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Armenien: EIB Global fördert Entwicklung der Provinz Sjunik mit 50 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/07/2025
20220193
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 50 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Framework loan will support priority socio-economic investments in the recovery of the southern regions of Armenia, particularly Syunik, affected by the second Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including basic infrastructure needs of displaced population.

Investments in the drinking water, health and education infrastructures and related equipment will improve the access of the Syunik province population to reliable potable water supplies and quality health and education, thus ensuring decent living conditions for the displaced population and the host communities and contributing to Syunik's socio-economic recovery and long-term resilience. The project will also contribute to climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The operation focuses on public social and environmental infrastructure investment in Syunik province, which is the most affected by the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the region. This operation will contribute significantly to the socio-economic stabilization and recovery of Armenia's Syunik province, following the severe disruptions caused by recent conflicts and geographic isolation. Market failures are accentuated for investment in isolated and vulnerable border communities in Syunik. By targeting investment to the neglected sectors of health, education, and drinking water supply, the operation aims to close critical service gaps.


Aligned with the objectives of the Resilient Syunik: Team Europe Initiative, this intervention supports the EU's Eastern Partnership goals of recovery, resilience, and reform. It addresses critical EIB mandate objectives by promoting sustainable economic development in a region impacted by geopolitical instability.


The EIB has provided substantial support to the scoping and preparation of the project, in close cooperation with the counterparts and beneficiaries. Substantial Technical Assistance is provided under grant funding, in addition to the EIB loan, to support both project preparation and project implementation under a Team Europe approach. 


 The EIB will extend to the borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities. Furthermore, the EIB offers flexibility regarding drawdown, encompassing both timing and interest options. 


The operation will support several UN Sustainable Development Goals.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project's compliance with national and EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Mai 2025
16 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
20/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Armenien: EIB Global fördert Entwicklung der Provinz Sjunik mit 50 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 May 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241752809
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220193
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
20/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Aktuelles und Storys

Weitere Veröffentlichungen