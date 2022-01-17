FIRENZE SMART URBAN REGENERATION FL

The Framework Loan (FL) is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration, with the EU Urban Mobility Framework and the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive. The FL is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, such as the Urban Lending Review, Energy Lending Policy, New Transport Lending Policy, and the Climate Bank Roadmap. This Project is deemed aligned to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. Its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 22% of the total cost.





The Project addresses a number of market failures as selected schemes include public goods and quasi-public goods. The Project also addresses externalities linked to sub-optimal investment flows into resilient public infrastructure and energy efficient public transport.





In line with the above, the Project will contribute to sustainable growth, the improvement of citizens' living conditions and the global urban environment. This should foster economic development. This Project will bring also important social benefits by contributing to achieve a more integrated, sustainable and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the direct beneficiaries but also the rest of the citizens.





In addition, the Project will contribute directly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Promoter (Municipality of Florence) has sound capacity to develop and implement the Project. Therefore, technical contribution and advice was not requested. Nevertheless, monitoring includes annual reports.

Financially, EIB's advantageous conditions and long tenor will contribute to improving the sustainability of the Borrower's debt repayment capacity and optimise municipal resources.