MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II

The project concerns the development of innovative technologies for flexible measuring, process control devices and systems, measuring and testing systems for electric mobility, hydrogen, fuel cells and sustainable energy technologies, along with the deployment of transformative digitalisation solutions. It will facilitate and accelerate the development and manufacturing deployment of such technologies by the promoter's customer industries, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion through collaborations and patenting, and will support the development of a more efficient and sustainable European economy.





The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective and part of them to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with incomplete markets for innovative, flexible and precision gauging and testing technologies for electric vehicle, fuel cell and battery applications, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability, focus on innovation and sustainability, technology edge, deep knowledge of its customer industries, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for significant flexibility by providing relatively long tenor, pre-amortisation and availability periods. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base, by reducing its average cost of funding and by further improving its maturity profile.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.