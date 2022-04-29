SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY BRABANT WATER





The project concerns the 2022-2026 investment programme in the production and distribution facilities of Brabant Water, the second largest drinking water company in the Netherlands. The programme consists mainly of renewal and extension of water treatment plants and distribution networks and it will be to the benefit of over 2.5m inhabitants in the service area of the company. The project aims to maintain supply security in the context of climate change and maintain service quality at current high standards, and be implemented by a promoter who has very good capacity. In particular, the investments will enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and increase water efficiency over the overall supply system and to better cope with more frequent and prolonged drought periods, a foreseen climate change impact within the service area.The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure, which generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariffs in the Netherlands.

EIB is a cornerstone lender to Brabant Water NV. The new EIB financing will fund a project that is part of this substantial capital expenditure program. The Bank's lending offers a longer tenor and a longer grace period than commercial banks, which accommodate the long implementation horizon and align with the economic life of the asset financed. In addition to a modest financial advantage, the Bank's lending also offers flexibility in disbursement (dates and fixed or floating interest rates). With a financing of not more than 50% of the projects costs, the EIB loan is expected to crowd-in other lenders.



