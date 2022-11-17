MOLDOVA ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION





The 4-year investment programme to modernise the electricity distribution network is needed to meet the regulatory requirements and to replace ageing assets that have exceeded their economic lifetime and no longer meet required standards. The Programme will ensure the continuity of service, improve the quality and reliability of electricity distribution. Metering and telecommunication devices will increase digitisation. The quality of the Programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in a lower-middle income country. On this basis, it is deemed to deliver very good economic benefits and good social benefits. The outcomes expected from the project are aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities as well as the country's updated National Energy Strategy 2030.





The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure.





EIB financing will have significant impact in terms of steering and accelerating investment to productive use. Limited access to (affordable) finance remains an obstacle to large-scale investments in Moldova, where local and foreign banks remain restricted in their long-term foreign currency lending capabilities and other sources of long-term financing remain expensive. In addition, the Bank, together with EBRD, has provided technical and environmental expertise enhanced by external consultants for the project, which establishes technical, environmental and social requirements in line with international best practices and EU standards.







