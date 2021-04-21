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S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 400.000.000 €
Verkehr : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2022 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko- NTS
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA -Podwarpie – Dabrowa Gornicza - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Kosztowy – Bielsko Biala - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Mai 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2022
20210421
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 914 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of S1 Expressway sections between Pyrzowice and Dabrowa Gornicza and between Kosztowy and Bielsko-Biala, including the Oswiecim bypass.

The project contributes to an improved efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor in Southern Poland by providing an efficient link between the A1 motorway and the S1 expressway near Katowice. The project is addressing market/network failures related to accessibility and safety. The project will improve traffic flow efficiency and road safety by providing shorter links and diverting heavy and transit traffic from National roads, which are passing through towns and settlements. The project is located in a cohesion region of Poland (Slaskie vojevodship). Overall, the project will contribute towards fulfilling public policy objectives aimed at the development of an efficient and safe transport system along the TEN-T network. The project includes the construction of approximately 60 km of S1 expressway on three non-continuous sections and a 9 km long Oswiecim bypass connecting to the new S1 expressway, thereby improving accessibility and market integration.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of: (i) the S1 expressway in south Poland near Katowice, and, (ii) the bypass road of Oswiecim, connecting it with the new expressway. The Project contributes to an improved efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor in Southern Poland by providing an efficient link between the A1 motorway and the S1 expressway near Katowice. The Project includes the construction of approximately 60 km of S1 expressway on three non-continuous sections and a 9 km long Oswiecim bypass connecting to the new S1 expressway, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project contributes to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA and will be complementary to EU grants and national financing. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions as well as the development permits for two of the project sections. Taking into consideration that on one of the sections the project alignment crosses environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on compliance with the environmental and social standards and impacts on NATURA 2000 specific conservation objectives.

As the procurement is underway, with five of the foreseen seven works contracts being already signed, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko- NTS
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA -Podwarpie – Dabrowa Gornicza - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Kosztowy – Bielsko Biala - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko- NTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jul 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151220796
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210421
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA -Podwarpie – Dabrowa Gornicza - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jul 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151232435
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210421
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150714881
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210421
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Kosztowy – Bielsko Biala - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jul 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158569069
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210421
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jul 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151221912
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210421
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko- NTS
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA -Podwarpie – Dabrowa Gornicza - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Kosztowy – Bielsko Biala - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA - Pyrzowice-Podwarpie - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Andere Links
Übersicht
S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA
Datenblätter
S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA

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