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DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
186.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Senegal : 186.500.000 €
Verkehr : 186.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2023 : 19.600.000 €
27/12/2022 : 166.900.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 11.368.000 € Investitionszuschüsse ,a 8.232.000 € Investment Grants
Andere Links
Related public register
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Cadre de politique de réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
Related public register
30/01/2026 - Unterlagen zur Sozialverträglichkeit - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Plan d’Action de Réinstallation du site du dépôt de Keur Massar (Dakar)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2022
20210403
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
REPUBLIQUE DU SENEGAL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 186 million
EUR 354 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

L'opération concerne la première phase de la restructuration du réseau de bus de Dakar. Elle porte sur 14 lignes prioritaires et comprend l'acquisition de 380 bus à gaz naturel, la construction de deux dépôts, la mise en place des systèmes de billettique et de gestion et contrôle du réseau ainsi que l'aménagement d'axes routiers sur une longueur totale de 30 km.

Le projet devrait améliorer la qualité de l'offre de transport en commun à Dakar. Du fait d'une meilleure hiérarchisation du réseau de transport en commun et de la modernisation du parc de bus, ses résultats attendus sont en termes de gains de temps de voyage et d'attente pour les usagers, d'une moindre congestion routière, d'une amélioration de l'accessibilité aux lieux d'études et de travail, d'une meilleure performance environnementale, notamment en termes de réduction des émissions polluantes, de gaz à effet de serre et d'accidents routiers et, in fine, d'une meilleure efficacité opérationnelle avec une baisse attendue des coûts d'exploitation.

Additionality and Impact

Overall, the Project will produce a range of positive effects for the Great Dakar - accounting for ca. 1/4th of the Senegalese population - in economic (time-savings, lower transport costs), environmental (reduced pollution: modal shift to public transport) and social (health: less pollution / road safety: reinforced) terms. In addition, the project will increase access to economic opportunities, as well as to public services such as education and health.


Moreover, the operation contributes to the second phase of the National Development Plan for the period 2019-2023 targeting sustainable and inclusive growth via the improvement of the structure of the economy, including through investments in the transport sector. Further to the Paris Agreement, Senegal also committed in its Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce its emissions in a couple of sectors, including transport. Finally, the project aligns with the Dakar's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan2008-2025.


The proposed Project is aligned with the EU Joint Programming Document for Senegal covering the period 2018-2023, contributing in particular to the Team Europe Initiative « Economie Verte au Sénégal ». It is also consistent with the EU new partnership for Africa recognizing the key role of African cities in reducing pollution. It is further in line with the objective of the European Green Deal to accelerate a fair transition towards sustainable and smart mobility that leaves no one behind, by offering more affordable, accessible, healthier and cleaner solutions to encourage people to change their transport patterns. The project, being part of the Dakar-Abidjan strategic economic corridor, falls under the Global Gateway initiative and the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).


Through the Project, the Bank helps Senegal meet its international commitments under the National Determined Contribution that it adopted at the COP 21 in Paris. Besides, EIB's involvement renders high additionality through its involvement during preparation and implementation, improving the quality of the project and ensuring its compliance with the Bank's standards. Furthermore, EIB plays a critical role to close the financing gap: being the largest financier and providing the much-needed long-term concessional financing - notably through the mobilisation of an EU grant under the Africa Investment Platform.


Finally, the project will help Senegal fulfil various SDGs, in particular 1, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17. It will also contribute to SDG 4 and 10.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Si localisé en Union Européenne, la composante infrastructurel du Projet relèverait de l'Annexe II de la Directive 2011/92/CE modifié par la Directive 2014/52/CE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets sur l'environnement et par conséquent la nécessité de mener une Etude d'Impact Environnemental (EIE) serait déterminée soit au cas par cas soit par des critères fixés par l'État membre. En revanche, la construction de matériel roulant routier, tel que les bus, ne rentre pas dans le champ d'application de la Directive EIE. Le Projet a fait l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale stratégique dans le cadre de l'Avant-Projet Sommaire. L'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social est en cours de préparation dans le cadre de l'Avant-Projet Détaillé et comprendra également un Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation et un Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes.

La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du Projet soient passés conformément à son Guide de Passation des Marchés, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'UE, si nécessaire.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
27 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Cadre de politique de réinstallation (CPR)
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
30/01/2026 - Unterlagen zur Sozialverträglichkeit - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Plan d’Action de Réinstallation du site du dépôt de Keur Massar (Dakar)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162598128
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210403
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Senegal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Cadre de politique de réinstallation (CPR)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162600711
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210403
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Senegal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
154908951
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210403
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Senegal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Unterlagen zur Sozialverträglichkeit - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Plan d’Action de Réinstallation du site du dépôt de Keur Massar (Dakar)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2026
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
258703889
Thema
N/A
Art des Dokuments
Unterlagen zur Sozialverträglichkeit
Projektnummer
20210403
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Senegal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
27/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Cadre de politique de réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
Related public register
30/01/2026 - Unterlagen zur Sozialverträglichkeit - DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING - Plan d’Action de Réinstallation du site du dépôt de Keur Massar (Dakar)
Andere Links
Übersicht
DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING
Datenblätter
DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING

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