DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING

Übersicht
L'opération concerne la première phase de la restructuration du réseau de bus de Dakar. Elle porte sur 14 lignes prioritaires et comprend l'acquisition de 380 bus à gaz naturel, la construction de deux dépôts, la mise en place des systèmes de billettique et de gestion et contrôle du réseau ainsi que l'aménagement d'axes routiers sur une longueur totale de 30 km.
Le projet devrait améliorer la qualité de l'offre de transport en commun à Dakar. Du fait d'une meilleure hiérarchisation du réseau de transport en commun et de la modernisation du parc de bus, ses résultats attendus sont en termes de gains de temps de voyage et d'attente pour les usagers, d'une moindre congestion routière, d'une amélioration de l'accessibilité aux lieux d'études et de travail, d'une meilleure performance environnementale, notamment en termes de réduction des émissions polluantes, de gaz à effet de serre et d'accidents routiers et, in fine, d'une meilleure efficacité opérationnelle avec une baisse attendue des coûts d'exploitation.
Overall, the Project will produce a range of positive effects for the Great Dakar - accounting for ca. 1/4th of the Senegalese population - in economic (time-savings, lower transport costs), environmental (reduced pollution: modal shift to public transport) and social (health: less pollution / road safety: reinforced) terms. In addition, the project will increase access to economic opportunities, as well as to public services such as education and health.
Moreover, the operation contributes to the second phase of the National Development Plan for the period 2019-2023 targeting sustainable and inclusive growth via the improvement of the structure of the economy, including through investments in the transport sector. Further to the Paris Agreement, Senegal also committed in its Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce its emissions in a couple of sectors, including transport. Finally, the project aligns with the Dakar's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan2008-2025.
The proposed Project is aligned with the EU Joint Programming Document for Senegal covering the period 2018-2023, contributing in particular to the Team Europe Initiative « Economie Verte au Sénégal ». It is also consistent with the EU new partnership for Africa recognizing the key role of African cities in reducing pollution. It is further in line with the objective of the European Green Deal to accelerate a fair transition towards sustainable and smart mobility that leaves no one behind, by offering more affordable, accessible, healthier and cleaner solutions to encourage people to change their transport patterns. The project, being part of the Dakar-Abidjan strategic economic corridor, falls under the Global Gateway initiative and the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).
Through the Project, the Bank helps Senegal meet its international commitments under the National Determined Contribution that it adopted at the COP 21 in Paris. Besides, EIB's involvement renders high additionality through its involvement during preparation and implementation, improving the quality of the project and ensuring its compliance with the Bank's standards. Furthermore, EIB plays a critical role to close the financing gap: being the largest financier and providing the much-needed long-term concessional financing - notably through the mobilisation of an EU grant under the Africa Investment Platform.
Finally, the project will help Senegal fulfil various SDGs, in particular 1, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17. It will also contribute to SDG 4 and 10.
Si localisé en Union Européenne, la composante infrastructurel du Projet relèverait de l'Annexe II de la Directive 2011/92/CE modifié par la Directive 2014/52/CE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets sur l'environnement et par conséquent la nécessité de mener une Etude d'Impact Environnemental (EIE) serait déterminée soit au cas par cas soit par des critères fixés par l'État membre. En revanche, la construction de matériel roulant routier, tel que les bus, ne rentre pas dans le champ d'application de la Directive EIE. Le Projet a fait l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale stratégique dans le cadre de l'Avant-Projet Sommaire. L'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social est en cours de préparation dans le cadre de l'Avant-Projet Détaillé et comprendra également un Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation et un Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du Projet soient passés conformément à son Guide de Passation des Marchés, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'UE, si nécessaire.
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