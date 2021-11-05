TARGU MURES MEDICINE UNIVERSITY

The project concerns the refurbishment of the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu-Mures and the restructuration of an existing building to clinical labs that are part of the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu-Mures. The Project addresses a sub-optimal situation with regard to investments in higher education infrastructure.

The Project addresses shortcomings in UMFST's infrastructure by creating new space for teaching, by investing in modern educational equipment, and by providing additional accommodation for students and visiting staff. The Project also addresses the need for the energy efficiency upgrade of several faculty buildings.

The EIB advisory support through the resources of the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) had a significant impact on the Borrower's ability to mobilise the financing.

The Bank's contribution will help accelerate the investments also by offering financing of longer tenor and at advantageous conditions thus providing substantial value added.