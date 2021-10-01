SCA RENEWABLE PACKAGING

This is a bio-economy project implemented in a rural area in Northern Sweden, in support of local economy and aiming to upgrade, modernize and further enhance the production of recyclable and renewable packaging boards of an integrated pulp and paper mill. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy and Plastics strategies and EU Circular Economy Package. Through its Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing characteristics, the project contributes to EU innovation and transformative industrial policies, including EU Digital Strategy. The project addresses two main Market Failures. First, the incomplete market that triggers suboptimal investment situation in the packaging industry by enabling sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging production, which is not yet competitive with the mainstream fossil-based (i.e. plastics) packaging solutions. Second, the provision of public goods through development of knowledge and innovation for the industry, by implementation of state-of-the-art technology leading to EU digital transformation and setting new industry standards for the next decade. In addition, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, through enhanced renewable energy production capacity, thereby decreasing the effects of negative externalities of the packaging industry. The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its additionality profile, flexible drawdown terms as well as helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the projects financing and full implementation.