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WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 1.100.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 220.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 308.000.000 €
Energie : 572.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/06/2022 : 27.000.000 €
1/12/2021 : 33.000.000 €
1/06/2022 : 37.800.000 €
1/12/2021 : 46.200.000 €
1/06/2022 : 70.200.000 €
1/06/2022 : 73.000.000 €
1/12/2021 : 85.800.000 €
1/12/2021 : 87.000.000 €
1/06/2022 : 102.200.000 €
1/12/2021 : 121.800.000 €
1/06/2022 : 189.800.000 €
1/12/2021 : 226.200.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grünes Licht der EIB für Unterstützung Walloniens in der Klimakrise
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/12/2021
20210038
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES),REGION WALLONNE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 1521 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing the Walloon Region's 2021-26 energy efficiency investment plan across the entire regional social housing sector, and the reconstruction of river banks and flood prevention infrastructure destroyed during the July 2021 floods.

This operation will support the rehabilitation of about 25 000 social housing units located in Wallonia, which is a key component of the "Déclaration de Politique Régionale 2019-2024."

Additionality and Impact

The operation's EE investment component will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments due to their fragmented nature. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, but social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The project's flood reconstruction components are part of the Walloon region's reconstruction plan further to the catastrophic floods of July 2021. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, these components contribute to correcting market failures by providing pure public goods that would not be provided by the private sector (improved flood protection). These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including in past operations with the Bank.

In addition, the operation supports the Bank's contribution to the EU's regional policy as 95% of the investment will take place in transition regions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The renovation works to be carried out in built-up urban areas are deemed to have minor negative environmental and social impacts during the renovation process and these impacts are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. The project will contribute to the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and will generate significant energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) savings.

The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grünes Licht der EIB für Unterstützung Walloniens in der Klimakrise
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
147093926
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210038
Sektor(en)
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Andere Links
Übersicht
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Datenblätter
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grünes Licht der EIB für Unterstützung Walloniens in der Klimakrise
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grünes Licht der EIB für Unterstützung Walloniens in der Klimakrise
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgium: Record €1.1 billion in EIB financing to support Walloon ambitions for energy efficiency and flood rebuilding
Andere Links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

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