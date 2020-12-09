SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

The operation supports transport investments consistent with the General Development Plan for Sofia (updated 2017) and the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) for Sofia (2019). The proposed investments in the programme are focused on the construction and rehabilitation of sections of the primary road/street network, sections of the tramway, and walking and cycling infrastructure. Other potential investments include public transport and EV infrastructure. These investments will collectively develop mobility in Sofia in-line with the long-term development objectives for an integrated, sustainable and environmentally friendly transport system.





It is expected that the project will primarily address efficiency (congestion) and green (environmental externalities) market failures. The nature of the schemes means the benefits can only be realised with public investment. At the city-level, transport user benefits are expected from the implementation of the programme components including travel time savings, reduced greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon), improved air quality and fewer road accidents. The public promoter is known to the Bank. The investment programme is aligned to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and this will be further confirmed for all sub-projects allocated under the operation.





The EIB's contribution is very important in view of the promoter's limited access to long-term funding to support the sustainable implementation of key urban mobility infrastructure projects. The affordable borrowing rates, longer maturities and grace periods would contribute to the alleviation of the city's budget constraints and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens benefiting from the project.