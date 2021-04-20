TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
The project concerns the construction and modernisation of several data centres located in Milan and Turin as well as one in Greece. At the same time, the national optical transmission and IP (Internet Protocol) backbone will also be modernised in order to cope with the heavily growing traffic generated by data centres as well as the fixed and mobile access networks. The project implementation is planned for the years 2020 to 2023.
The objective of the project is to improve the resilience and throughput of the national transport and optical core network to cope with traffic growth and new cloud services. The project also aims to deliver an innovative and secure public, private and hybrid cloud offering, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed in compliance with European data security regulations (e.g. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)).
The project
contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It
concerns investments in backbone telecommunication infrastructure and the
modernization and construction of data centers. Investments in innovative
telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to
significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows,
which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic
costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of
innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network
externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access
to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates
further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation
and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project
revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of
telecommunication networks and data centers. The promoter has an experienced
management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address
the market failures.
The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.
Investments for the construction of data centres might fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project represents a mixture of greenfield deployments and upgrades of existing facilities. The appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed for the different cases during the project appraisal stage.
The Promoter is a public company operating in the telecom sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the project appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.