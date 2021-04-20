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TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
230.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 5.150.000 €
Italien : 224.850.000 €
Telekommunikation : 230.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/05/2021 : 5.150.000 €
19/05/2021 : 224.850.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt TIM bei Auf- und Ausbau von 5G, Glasfasernetz und Rechenzentren

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 April 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/05/2021
20200541
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 230 million
EUR 468 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and modernisation of several data centres located in Milan and Turin as well as one in Greece. At the same time, the national optical transmission and IP (Internet Protocol) backbone will also be modernised in order to cope with the heavily growing traffic generated by data centres as well as the fixed and mobile access networks. The project implementation is planned for the years 2020 to 2023.

The objective of the project is to improve the resilience and throughput of the national transport and optical core network to cope with traffic growth and new cloud services. The project also aims to deliver an innovative and secure public, private and hybrid cloud offering, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed in compliance with European data security regulations (e.g. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)).

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It concerns investments in backbone telecommunication infrastructure and the modernization and construction of data centers. Investments in innovative telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of telecommunication networks and data centers. The promoter has an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures. 
The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments for the construction of data centres might fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project represents a mixture of greenfield deployments and upgrades of existing facilities. The appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed for the different cases during the project appraisal stage.

The Promoter is a public company operating in the telecom sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the project appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt TIM bei Auf- und Ausbau von 5G, Glasfasernetz und Rechenzentren

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 May 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133511380
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200541
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Andere Links
Übersicht
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Datenblätter
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt TIM bei Auf- und Ausbau von 5G, Glasfasernetz und Rechenzentren

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt TIM bei Auf- und Ausbau von 5G, Glasfasernetz und Rechenzentren
Andere Links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

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