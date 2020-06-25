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ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 100.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/11/2021 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an die Zuyderland-Gruppe

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Juni 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/11/2021
20200008
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
STICHTING ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The purpose of the project is to reorganise and rationalise the service delivery of Zuyderland hospital group in the Limburg region. Following the merger of two hospitals and healthcare providers, the investments are aiming to modernise and consolidate the services between the two sites as well as extending and improving facilities for long-term care, assisted living and home care for patients with chronic diseases.

The project supports the promoter's healthcare investment strategy, specifically the first phase of this large investment period. This concerns the re-distribution and consolidation of acute medical services between the two hospitals sites as well as an extensive real-estate investment program to provide more and better facilities to patients with long-term care needs, especially dementia care and elderly care needs. The infrastructure to be build or renovate comprises care centres, hospices and houses for assisted living.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the project is to reorganize and rationalize the service delivery of Zuyderland hospital group in the Limburg region. This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital, outpatient care and long-term care services and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient healthcare services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and to developments in healthcare practices. The operation will ensure that Zuyderland has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow the promoter to spread out its investments and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns with the economic life of the asset being financed.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals and Long-term care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings included in the project and any specific targets in respect to the improvement of the energy performance of the promoter's building estate will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an die Zuyderland-Gruppe

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jun 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
137949319
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200008
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Andere Links
Übersicht
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Datenblätter
ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an die Zuyderland-Gruppe

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an die Zuyderland-Gruppe
Andere Links
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ZUYDERLAND MEDISCH CENTRUM

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