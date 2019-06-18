IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP

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- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The project will finance the design, construction, equipping and maintenance of up to nine Community Nursing Units (CNUs) across different regions of Ireland using a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) framework. These units will replace the existing ones that are no longer compliant with the HIQA (Supervision Authority for Acute and Community Services) regulations.
The aim is to improve access to high quality elderly and long term care throughout Ireland. The new CNUs are based on a person-centred approach giving to the residents the opportunity to lead their own lives in an environment reproducing the comforts of home, according with their cognitive and physical abilities. The main purpose is to normalise care and promote the person's autonomy in everyday tasks, while providing care and assistance.
Elderly care centres are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the projects are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authorities. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new buildings will have to meet, at least, the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the centres and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as social and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will verify that the project respects the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), as ratified by the host country and included in national legislate framework. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. A prior information notice has been published by the Promoter, reference 2019/S 152-373937.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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