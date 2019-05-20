IREN CLIMATE ACTION & CIRCULAR ECONOMY LOAN

The operation is structured as a programme of investments. The waste sector investments will be carried out in the main service area in the Liguria, Piedmont and Reggio Emilia regions, while the hydroelectric investments focus on 16 sites located in four different areas/valleys (3 in Piedmont, 1 in Campania). The project comprises the following waste sector investments: i) Two anaerobic digestion plants for bio-waste with a total capacity of 175 000 t/yr, ii) one waste wood to pallets production plant with a capacity to process about 110,000 tonnes per year of waste wood and iii) the purchase of new electric waste collection and other vehicles. The hydro-electric investments comprise about 16 plants in four rivers with i) the rehabilitation of existing hydro power plants, ii) the increase of operational efficiency, safety and reliability of existing units and iii) the construction of 3 new mini-hydro power plants.