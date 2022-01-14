PLAY P4 NETWORK DEVELOPMENT 5G

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
The project concerns investments in the capacity expansion and technological upgrade of the Promoter's mobile network towards an ultra-high speed broadband services capable platform. The investment focuses on the rollout of new densifications sites in urban areas, and strengthens capacity and coverage along highways and main railroads, as well as in rural areas. The project also includes the deployment of distributed cloud systems to allow virtualised network functions and edge computing, as required by the latest mobile technologies, the strengthening of the backhaul network with fibre and optical transmission nodes, as well as cybersecurity improvements to secure the infrastructure.
The project is fully aligned with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets as well as the targets of the recent 2030 EU Digital Compass, specifically supporting the 5G coverage of all populated areas. The project furthermore addresses the market failure of under-investments of Very High Capacity Network (VHCN) mobile infrastructure due to a restricted availability of 5G frequencies. The result of the project will be an accelerated investment in VHC networks.
1. The project is located in Poland and concerns investments in the capacity expansion and technological upgrade of the promoter's ? who is one of Poland's leading mobile operators - mobile network towards Very High Capacity Network (VHCN) broadband services capable platform. The project is aligned with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets as well as the targets of the recent 2030 EU Digital Compass; supporting the 5G coverage of all populated areas. It furthermore addresses the market failure of under-investments of VHCN mobile infrastructure due to a restricted availability of 5G frequencies
The improved 5G based broadband coverage provided by the project will have a significant positive impact on the inhabitants and on the regional development, as very high speed and mobile broadband connections are required to reap the full benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as administration, agriculture, tourism, health and commerce.
Finally, the project supports the Bank's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure and addresses failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of digital infrastructure exceeds the tenor of debt typically available on the market . Thus, the long-term EIB financing enhances the investment capacity. Moreover, the EIB financial contribution derives from the Bank's ability to provide financing on favourable pricing conditions, paired with flexibility in terms of drawdown conditions and interest rate setting. The EIB technical contribution focused on coordinating the promoter's investment strategy with the policy priorities of the EC, especially with regard to the requirements of the 5G Cybersecurity Toolbox.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects, with the details to be verified by the Bank's services during the project's due diligence.
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