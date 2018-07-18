UZBEKISTAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The proposed Sovereign loan will support energy-efficiency projects of industrial enterprises in Uzbekistan
The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the EU and Central Asia Strategy for a New Partnership and particularly the EU-Uzbekistan Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy, renewed in February 2017. The funding will support the country's sector reforms, improve EE (Energy Efficiency) and reduce GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions.
The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national law, World Bank rules and the EIB environmental and social standards as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook. This project intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting Energy Efficiency investments that reduce consumption and thus help to mitigate climate change. Most of the individual investment schemes currently envisaged under this framework loan are small and are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. The main investment envisaged are variable speed drive installation, waste heat recovery, modernisation of compressor stations and inefficient boilers replacement. However some of the investments may relate to projects falling under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website at the time of allocation. The FI will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. The Promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. All project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national law, World Bank rules and the EIB environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The proposed operation is a loan to support Energy Efficiency ("EE") investment in Uzbekistan and it would complement an ongoing World Bank (WB) project ("Uzbekistan EE for Industrial Enterprises (UZEEF)".
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.