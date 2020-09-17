TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

The infrastructure works (metro and tramway extensions) fall under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works to improve the level of service of the bus lines may also fall under Annex II depending on their scope. Compliance with the EIA directive will be checked at allocation stage for those components. Manufacturing of rolling stock and the instalment of the associated charging infrastructure inside existing depots does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for this type of scheme. However, the Bank's services will check at the appraisal of each sub-operation if the Seveso Directive (2012/18/EU) may be applicable, depending on the type of alternative fuel and its storage. In addition, for each sub-operation, the project's impacts in relation to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and, when applicable, the project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at allocation stage. Finally, in case of fleet renewals, the Bank's services will assess Promoters' arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock.