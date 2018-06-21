Sustainability Retail Development

The promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives as well as the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as transposed into national law. Some of the components are likely to fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive and may be ''screened in'' by the environmental competent authority, requiring a full EIA. In compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank the full EIA Study with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA or, provide a website link to the location where the NTS document is published. For components having a potential impact on protected areas including Natura 2000 sites, the Promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance (including screening) with the Habitats and Birds Directives (if applicable) before the Bank funds are allocated. For components triggering art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD), the promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance with the WFD before the Bank funds are allocated.