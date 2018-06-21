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SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 70.000.000 €
Industrie : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/10/2018 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Juncker-Plan - EIB-Darlehen für Stadterneuerungsprojekt von Lar España

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 November 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/10/2018
20180043
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 171 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the co-financing of an urban flagship third generation retail shopping centre development that contributes to planning-led sustainable urban regeneration in a cohesion region.

This project will create integrated territorial development, help EIB Cohesion Priority Regions and foster economic and social cohesion.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives as well as the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as transposed into national law. Some of the components are likely to fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive and may be ''screened in'' by the environmental competent authority, requiring a full EIA. In compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank the full EIA Study with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA or, provide a website link to the location where the NTS document is published. For components having a potential impact on protected areas including Natura 2000 sites, the Promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance (including screening) with the Habitats and Birds Directives (if applicable) before the Bank funds are allocated. For components triggering art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD), the promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance with the WFD before the Bank funds are allocated.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
21/06/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Juncker-Plan - EIB-Darlehen für Stadterneuerungsprojekt von Lar España

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84512719
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180043
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2018
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84800691
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180043
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Apr 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141305974
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180043
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Mar 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86566983
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180043
Letzte Aktualisierung
29 Mar 2019
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Juncker-Plan - EIB-Darlehen für Stadterneuerungsprojekt von Lar España

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Juncker-Plan - EIB-Darlehen für Stadterneuerungsprojekt von Lar España
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - SUSTAINABILITY RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Photogallery

Juncker Plan: EIB signs loan with Lar España to support urban regeneration
Sustainability Retail Development
Fotograf: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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