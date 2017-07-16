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DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 17.200.000 €
Irland : 22.800.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/08/2018 : 8.600.000 €
3/08/2018 : 8.600.000 €
3/08/2018 : 11.400.000 €
3/08/2018 : 11.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Wegweisende Finanzierung sichert 118 Millionen Euro für Agritech-Unternehmen Devenish Nutrition

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 März 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/08/2018
20170716
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
DEVENISH RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of financing the research activities of the promoter, related to the optimisation of animal feed and nutrition, including (i) the development of innovative nutrients, (ii) the continuous improvement in animal health and performance with a focus on improving human health and the environment, as well as (iii) the optimisation of the industrial process.

The proposed operation will support the company's Research and Development (R&D) activities in the development of new products and the modernisation and expansion of the production facilities to meet the demand for its innovative product lines. The investment programme will enhance the competitiveness of the promoter by strengthening its scientific and industrial know-how, developing its product portfolio, and modernising the production capacity.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation concerns an investment programme over a period of four years, comprised of Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, innovative product and process developments, and RDI-related capital expenditure at several existing production sites in Europe. While most of the RDI programme concerns research that will be carried out within existing facilities, some of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects in the programme would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC (amending Directive 2011/92/EU) and will require a screening assessment by the competent authorities. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be finally confirmed by the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF).

Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Wegweisende Finanzierung sichert 118 Millionen Euro für Agritech-Unternehmen Devenish Nutrition

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82495369
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170716
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Irland
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215456637
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170716
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Irland
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122912044
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180667
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Aug 2020
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Bulgarien, Kenia, Ghana, Mexiko, Philippinen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Datenblätter
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Wegweisende Finanzierung sichert 118 Millionen Euro für Agritech-Unternehmen Devenish Nutrition

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Wegweisende Finanzierung sichert 118 Millionen Euro für Agritech-Unternehmen Devenish Nutrition
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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