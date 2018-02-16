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ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 35.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/07/2018 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Erster EIB-Kredit für ein soziales Unternehmen - ILUNION erhält 35 Millionen Euro im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgia: Team Europe - EIB vergibt im Rahmen ihrer „Georgia Outreach Initiative“ zehn Millionen Euro an die Credo Bank, um kleinste, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen zu fördern

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Februar 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/07/2018
20170347
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
GRUPO ILUNION SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 76 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of energy efficiency upgrades to industrial laundries operated by the borrower, hotel renovations and the construction of a new hotel in convergence regions, as well as research and development activities on the business intelligence services and accessibility equipment for people with disabilities.

The project will improve the access to facilities for people with disabilities. In addition, by improving the energy efficiency of the borrower's operations and by investing in the convergence regions of Spain, the project will contribute to the implementation of EU policy goals.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All schemes considered under this project are operations in the tourism or the industrial laundry sectors. The proposed investments may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full EIA screening by the competent national authority on the basis of Annex III. If a specific investment is subject to an EIA, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA, or provide a website link to the location where the document is published in compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy. The promoter will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the promoter shall obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the "Habitats" and "Birds" Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is, after all, subject to EU public procurement legislation, the Bank will ensure that the relevant EU procurement directives are followed by the promoter.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Erster EIB-Kredit für ein soziales Unternehmen - ILUNION erhält 35 Millionen Euro im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgia: Team Europe - EIB vergibt im Rahmen ihrer „Georgia Outreach Initiative“ zehn Millionen Euro an die Credo Bank, um kleinste, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen zu fördern

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83372293
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170347
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238277571
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170347
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Apr 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84697102
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170347
Letzte Aktualisierung
10 Apr 2019
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Erster EIB-Kredit für ein soziales Unternehmen - ILUNION erhält 35 Millionen Euro im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgia: Team Europe - EIB vergibt im Rahmen ihrer „Georgia Outreach Initiative“ zehn Millionen Euro an die Credo Bank, um kleinste, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen zu fördern

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Erster EIB-Kredit für ein soziales Unternehmen - ILUNION erhält 35 Millionen Euro im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Georgia: Team Europe - EIB vergibt im Rahmen ihrer „Georgia Outreach Initiative“ zehn Millionen Euro an die Credo Bank, um kleinste, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen zu fördern
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS

Photogallery

First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise in Spain: ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
ILUNION Social Company Investments
Fotograf: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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