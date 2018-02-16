ILUNION Social Company Investments

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Sonstigen Dienstleistungen
- Dienstleistungen - Gastgewerbe/Beherbergung und Gastronomie
The project consists of the financing of energy efficiency upgrades to industrial laundries operated by the borrower, hotel renovations and the construction of a new hotel in convergence regions, as well as research and development activities on the business intelligence services and accessibility equipment for people with disabilities.
The project will improve the access to facilities for people with disabilities. In addition, by improving the energy efficiency of the borrower's operations and by investing in the convergence regions of Spain, the project will contribute to the implementation of EU policy goals.
All schemes considered under this project are operations in the tourism or the industrial laundry sectors. The proposed investments may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full EIA screening by the competent national authority on the basis of Annex III. If a specific investment is subject to an EIA, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA, or provide a website link to the location where the document is published in compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy. The promoter will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the promoter shall obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the "Habitats" and "Birds" Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is, after all, subject to EU public procurement legislation, the Bank will ensure that the relevant EU procurement directives are followed by the promoter.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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