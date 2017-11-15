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FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/07/2018 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 40 Millionen Euro - Navigator Company erhöht Produktion und Energieeffizienz ihrer Papierfabrik in Figueira da Foz

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 November 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/07/2018
20170270
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of the existing pulp mill in Figueira da Foz to increase its efficiency and production.

The mill upgrading aims at the removal of efficiency and quality process bottlenecks that will allow a nominal pulp production capacity increase of 70 000 tpa. The upgrading process is expected to improve the emission abatement systems to fully align the plant with the specifications established in the Best Available Techniques (BAT) reference document for the pulp and paper industry. The project will result in increased overall resource efficiency and competitiveness of the company's production site, which is located in a less developed region of the EU. The wood feedstock shall be sourced from sustainably-managed forests that are certified by or aligned with international forest certification standards, either 100% or mixed PEFC/FSC certified wood or FSC controlled wood.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The mill is partially aligned with the Industrial Emissions Directive IED 2010/75 EU. The competent environmental authorities have screened out the project and no new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been required, since the modernisation process does not constitute a significant change of the installation in terms defined in the IED Directive.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable], then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 40 Millionen Euro - Navigator Company erhöht Produktion und Energieeffizienz ihrer Papierfabrik in Figueira da Foz

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jun 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79428449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170270
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123533031
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170270
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Datenblätter
FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 40 Millionen Euro - Navigator Company erhöht Produktion und Energieeffizienz ihrer Papierfabrik in Figueira da Foz

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Kredit von 40 Millionen Euro - Navigator Company erhöht Produktion und Energieeffizienz ihrer Papierfabrik in Figueira da Foz
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FIGUEIRA MILL OPTIMISATION

Photogallery

From left to right: The Navigator Company CEO D. da Silveira and EIB Vice-President E. Navarro
Figueira Mill Optimisation
Fotograf: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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