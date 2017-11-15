Figueira Mill Optimisation

The mill is partially aligned with the Industrial Emissions Directive IED 2010/75 EU. The competent environmental authorities have screened out the project and no new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been required, since the modernisation process does not constitute a significant change of the installation in terms defined in the IED Directive.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable], then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.