Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 25.000.000 €
Energie : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/05/2021 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Dezember 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/05/2021
20170205
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
JP SRBIJAGAS NOVI SAD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 86 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of the Serbian section of a gas interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria to allow for the transfer of between 1 and 1.8 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually from Bulgaria to Serbia and 0.15 billion cubic meters from Serbia to Bulgaria. The project will contribute to diversification of supply routes and potential supply sources of natural gas to South-East European region.

The project aims to provide diversification of gas supply routes and sources to the Serbian and South East Europe gas market and to improve market integration and security of supply to both Serbia and Bulgaria.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector project is part of the "Energy Sector Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia", which went through a Strategic Environmental Assessment process. At the feasibility stage an international consultant performed an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the project. The environmental permitting process is still ongoing with plans to be completed by the end of 2018. The pipeline route is proposed outside populated areas and in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible. It passes through largely agricultural land and forested areas. Impacts that can be typically expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works. These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. An assessment of the environmental procedures and capabilities of the Promoter, the potential environmental and social impacts of the Project along with checking alignment with the relevant EU Directives will be carried out during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/04/2020 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
24/04/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
08/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Strategische Umweltprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Apr 2020
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130287077
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Strategische Umweltprüfung
Projektnummer
20170205
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Apr 2020
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130282799
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170205
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123382237
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170205
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
154054663
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170205
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Strategische Umweltprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report
Andere Links
Übersicht
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Datenblätter
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen