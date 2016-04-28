AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project concerns AIMAG's 2015-2019 investment programme to upgrade and expand water/gas/heat distribution networks, solid waste and wastewater collection and treatment facilities in its concession areas.
Overall the project aims to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the services while ensuring compliance with the relevant EU directives, in particular the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. The solid waste components are expected to contribute to meeting the respective region's targets for diversion of waste from landfills, increase of materials recycling and energy recovery from residual waste. The project will also help the promoter to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of gas and heat supply. Part of the investment programme has been designed with the objective of repairing the infrastructural damages caused by the earthquake in 2012 and improving the system's seismic resilience.
The investments in the water and solid waste sectors are expected to have a positive economic, environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance with relevant EU directives and resource efficiency. The investments in gas and heat distribution are expected to have a minor impact. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC , 92/13/EEC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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