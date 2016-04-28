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AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
59.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 59.000.000 €
Energie : 8.850.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 20.060.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 30.090.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/11/2016 : 8.850.000 €
30/11/2016 : 20.060.000 €
30/11/2016 : 30.090.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 April 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/12/2016
20150647
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
AIMAG SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns AIMAG's 2015-2019 investment programme to upgrade and expand water/gas/heat distribution networks, solid waste and wastewater collection and treatment facilities in its concession areas.

Overall the project aims to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the services while ensuring compliance with the relevant EU directives, in particular the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. The solid waste components are expected to contribute to meeting the respective region's targets for diversion of waste from landfills, increase of materials recycling and energy recovery from residual waste. The project will also help the promoter to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of gas and heat supply. Part of the investment programme has been designed with the objective of repairing the infrastructural damages caused by the earthquake in 2012 and improving the system's seismic resilience.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments in the water and solid waste sectors are expected to have a positive economic, environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance with relevant EU directives and resource efficiency. The investments in gas and heat distribution are expected to have a minor impact. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC , 92/13/EEC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67934148
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150739576
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jan 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
153547417
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jan 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
153538513
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jan 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
153547418
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jan 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
153547419
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150647
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
Andere Links
Übersicht
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Datenblätter
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE

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