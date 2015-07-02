GALLOPER OFFSHORE WIND

The UK government conducted a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in 2002/03 for its plan to develop offshore wind in its territory. Three large areas - the Thames Estuary, the Greater Wash and the North West (Irish Sea) - identified by the government as being potentially suitable, were assessed. The project site falls within the Thames Estuary area. The project is an extension to an existing 504 MW offshore wind farm. By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II project according to the Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). National legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for offshore wind farms. The promoter's environmental impact statement analyses the project's environmental and social impacts against the backdrop of the adjacent offshore wind farm. It concludes that there is no significant cumulative impact related to the project. There are a number of local, national and international designated sites of nature conservation importance in the vicinity of both the onshore and offshore components of the project. The promoter's environmental studies conclude that the project has no significant negative impact on these sites. Consents related to the project's onshore and offshore activities were granted by the competent authorities in 2013. Details of the environmental authorisation process, including its consultation process and appropriate assessment, will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank's environmental policy.