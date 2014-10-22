TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

Übersicht
Trinity College Dublin has set out a number of education initiatives over the coming years for a new Trinity business school, student accommodation, new wireless infrastructure and provision of a research and education centre (Institute of Population Health).
The main purpose of these projects is to construct new buildings for teaching, research and student accommodation facilities for Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in Ireland in the areas of business, student accommodation, wireless infrastructure and an Institute of Population Health. The aim is to increase the capacity and quality of teaching, learning and academic research as well as student accommodation at the university by expanding and developing the university facilities in these four areas. The main components of the project are construction of the new Trinity Business School on campus, development of additional student accommodation and other related student services and acquisition and fitting out of a centre for the Institute of Population Health. The ultimate beneficiaries are the College community, including students and staff of the university, as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The new buildings are designed to try to meet high energy-efficiency standards.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the directive on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impacts on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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