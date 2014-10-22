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TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 70.000.000 €
Bildung : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/06/2015 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB-Unterstützung in Rekordhöhe für Bildungseinrichtungen – weitere 70 Millionen Euro für das Trinity College Dublin
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich mit 100 Millionen Euro an vier Bauvorhaben des Trinity College Dublin

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Oktober 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/06/2015
20140350
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 148 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Trinity College Dublin has set out a number of education initiatives over the coming years for a new Trinity business school, student accommodation, new wireless infrastructure and provision of a research and education centre (Institute of Population Health).

The main purpose of these projects is to construct new buildings for teaching, research and student accommodation facilities for Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in Ireland in the areas of business, student accommodation, wireless infrastructure and an Institute of Population Health. The aim is to increase the capacity and quality of teaching, learning and academic research as well as student accommodation at the university by expanding and developing the university facilities in these four areas. The main components of the project are construction of the new Trinity Business School on campus, development of additional student accommodation and other related student services and acquisition and fitting out of a centre for the Institute of Population Health. The ultimate beneficiaries are the College community, including students and staff of the university, as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The new buildings are designed to try to meet high energy-efficiency standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the directive on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impacts on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB-Unterstützung in Rekordhöhe für Bildungseinrichtungen – weitere 70 Millionen Euro für das Trinity College Dublin
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich mit 100 Millionen Euro an vier Bauvorhaben des Trinity College Dublin

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55889715
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140350
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
180495021
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140350
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Andere Links
Übersicht
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Datenblätter
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB-Unterstützung in Rekordhöhe für Bildungseinrichtungen – weitere 70 Millionen Euro für das Trinity College Dublin
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich mit 100 Millionen Euro an vier Bauvorhaben des Trinity College Dublin

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB-Unterstützung in Rekordhöhe für Bildungseinrichtungen – weitere 70 Millionen Euro für das Trinity College Dublin
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich mit 100 Millionen Euro an vier Bauvorhaben des Trinity College Dublin
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

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