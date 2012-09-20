REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

The project is expected to have significant and positive social impacts, as well as massive positive environmental effects. A Technical Assistance package - designed jointly by EIB and AFD - to the project through its promoter will focus on enhancing project's impacts on social aspects (maximising local job-creation); local job oppoertunities (fostering the creation and development of local associations); and on environmental issues (adding new components to specific schemes as needed: energy efficiency, recourse to renewable energy sources, waste collection and recycling, and preservation of green areas).

All work contracts are procured by the project promoter ARRU following Tunisian procurement laws.The EIB shall check that tendering procedures for all parts of the project shall provide for transparent, fair and non-discriminatory selection of contractors and meet minimal requirements of the EIB and EU. Special attention is to be given, within the TA project, to structuring the procurement plans for works contracts in order to maximise positive impacts of investments, in terms of modernisation, development of local SME’s, and job-creation.