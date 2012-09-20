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REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 70.000.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 3.500.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 3.500.000 €
Energie : 7.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 56.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2012 : 3.500.000 €
20/12/2012 : 3.500.000 €
20/12/2012 : 7.000.000 €
20/12/2012 : 56.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: 270 Mio EUR für Beschäftigung, KMU und Infrastruktur

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 September 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2012
20120280
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT, DE L'HABITAT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 218 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the rehabilitation of 119 poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project’s outputs will consist of the creation - or extension, as needed - of water and wastewater networks, roads pavement and drainage, extensions of power networks, installation of public lighting, constructions of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. The implementation period is five years (2012-16).

The overriding objective of the proposed EIB intervention is the improvement of living conditions of populations in 119 urban areas across Tunisia , many of them in regions away from the Mediterranean coast that suffered from lack of urban policies and basic infrastructure investment under the pre-revolution regime.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to have significant and positive social impacts, as well as massive positive environmental effects. A Technical Assistance package - designed jointly by EIB and AFD - to the project through its promoter will focus on enhancing project's impacts on social aspects (maximising local job-creation); local job oppoertunities (fostering the creation and development of local associations); and on environmental issues (adding new components to specific schemes as needed: energy efficiency, recourse to renewable energy sources, waste collection and recycling, and preservation of green areas).

All work contracts are procured by the project promoter ARRU following Tunisian procurement laws.The EIB shall check that tendering procedures for all parts of the project shall provide for transparent, fair and non-discriminatory selection of contractors and meet minimal requirements of the EIB and EU. Special attention is to be given, within the TA project, to structuring the procurement plans for works contracts in order to maximise positive impacts of investments, in terms of modernisation, development of local SME’s, and job-creation.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: 270 Mio EUR für Beschäftigung, KMU und Infrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 May 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59388087
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120280
Sektor(en)
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Andere Links
Übersicht
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Datenblätter
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: 270 Mio EUR für Beschäftigung, KMU und Infrastruktur

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: 270 Mio EUR für Beschäftigung, KMU und Infrastruktur
Andere Links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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