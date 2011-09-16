The construction of Bucharest Metro Line 5 section II falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. The screening decision has not taken place yet, but the Promoter has already prepared a draft Environmental Impact Study as it is expected that the project will be screened in. Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer’s plant and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); the same applies to the implementation, therefore no EIA is required for this component. According to the draft Environmental Impact Study, the project will have no effect on areas within the Natura 2000 network. Details on the EIA process, including land acquisition, protection of cultural heritage, public consultation procedures, grievance mechanism and mitigation measures, will be further analysed during appraisal. The question whether the investment is included in a plan or programme subject to an SEA will also be studied during appraisal. The project is expected to have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the increase in public transport service offer and level of service, and the modal shift from private vehicle use to public transport use.