CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)

Kairos U-Bahn wächst weiter

Neue Linie reduziert Verkehrschaos und CO2-Emissionen

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
15/09/2016
Betrag
EUR 600.000.000
Länder
Ägypten
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ägypten : 600.000.000 €
Verkehr : 600.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/11/2012 : 200.000.000 €
29/12/2015 : 200.000.000 €
15/09/2016 : 200.000.000 €
Datenblätter
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Übersicht
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
16/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
09/12/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Ägypten: EIB vergibt 200 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Kairo
Ägypten: EIB stellt 200 Mio EUR für U-Bahn-Linie in Kairo und 45 Mio EUR für kommunale Entwicklung bereit
Ägypten: Vizepräsidentin der EIB begrüßt Fertigstellung der Metrolinie 3 in Kairo

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 November 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/11/2012
20100613
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 2418 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Extension of Line 3 (Phase 3) of the Cairo Metro with 17 km to serve the main transportation corridors of urban greater Cairo.

The project is part of the Greater Cairo's Transport Master Plan and is expected to greatly reinforce the public transport system in this area, thus promoting a positive modal shift from private cars and therefore alleviating congestion and associated environmental problems, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. A full ESIA is required for metro projects by the Egyptian legislation, including public consultation. The Promoter is at an early stage of the EIA process and in the preparation of the project's resettlement related documents. The Bank shall verify if the EIA process, including public consultation, is carried out in accordance to the Bank's environmental and social requirements and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures are properly identified and adopted as part of an Environmental and Social Management Plan. The legal and policy framework for compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation under the project is defined by the relevant Egyptian laws and regulations and by EIB's guidance note on involuntary resettlement. An acceptable progress on these aspects will include the preparation of a Resettlement Framework (RF) and a Resettlement Action plan (RAP).

The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement, in particular as established in Directives 2004/17/EU and 2004/18/EU, and with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. As usual, the Bank will include a clause to this effect in the finance contract. The Promoter has already started the procurement process by launching the prequalification processes for both the consultancy services for works supervision and for the construction works. The Bank has reviewed the corresponding prequalification documents and has provided its comments. Both tender notices have been published in Egyptian newspapers and in the OJEU. During appraisal, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter will be analysed in order to ensure that the project is being procured on the basis of an open and international competition and in line with the principles of transparency and fairness. The procurement plan of the Promoter will also be carefully analysed.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
16/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
05/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
09/12/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Ägypten: EIB vergibt 200 Millionen Euro für U-Bahn in Kairo
Ägypten: EIB stellt 200 Mio EUR für U-Bahn-Linie in Kairo und 45 Mio EUR für kommunale Entwicklung bereit
Ägypten: Vizepräsidentin der EIB begrüßt Fertigstellung der Metrolinie 3 in Kairo

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
47048404
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
47052553
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
47050790
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
47048709
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 May 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54885885
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66530980
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100613
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Verkehr ohne Luftverschmutzung

Warum

  • Weniger Schadstoffe und Lärm
  • Effizienterer Verkehr
  • Klimaschutz durch saubere Energie (E-Mobilität)
  • Gleichstellung: Frauen fühlen sich in der neuen Metro sicherer
  • Fördert Beschäftigung und Bildung

Wie

  • Wenn mehr Menschen Bahn statt Auto fahren, gehen Emissionen und Verkehrslärm zurück
  • Weniger Autos bedeuten weniger Staus
  • E-Züge sind besser für die Umwelt
  • Mehr Sicherheit in den Öffentlichen verbessert die Bildungs- und Berufschancen von Frauen

Sektoren und Länder

Ägypten Ägypten Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie

Wirkung

Verkehr ohne Autos

  • Mehrere Millionen Menschen fahren in Kairo täglich U-Bahn
  • Ein modernes, sauberes und komfortables Verkehrsmittel
  • Es ist preisgünstig
  • Und senkt die CO2-Emissionen durch weniger Verbrenner
Die U-Bahn ist ein Vorzeigeprojekt für Ägypten. Sie ist unkompliziert und sicher.
Walid Al-Arif Billah

Kairo

Story

Verkehr ohne Autos

Wir helfen unterschiedlichen Sektoren in Ägypten. Schon mit den Verkehrsprojekten erreichen wir sehr viel für Umwelt, Wirtschaft, Arbeitsplätze, Bildung, Gesundheit und die Menschen.
Tarek Mohammed

Projektverantwortlicher der EIB in Kairo

Kristeen Emad arbeitet im Fernsehturm Kairo in der Buchhaltung. Aus fast 200 Metern Höhe hat sie einen unvergleichlichen Panoramablick auf die Stadt. Für Emad ist die jüngste Modernisierung und Erweiterung der U-Bahn eine echte Erleichterung. „Die Straßen sind einfach zu voll“, sagt sie.

„Wenn viel Verkehr ist, nehme ich immer die U-Bahn, weil ich weiß, ich komme viel schneller und bequemer voran. Wo ich mit dem Auto oder im Bus eine Stunde brauche, bin ich mit der U-Bahn meist in einer halben Stunde da.“

Kairo bekam 1987 eine U-Bahn – als eine der ersten Städte in Afrika und dem Nahen Osten. Mehrere Linien decken einen Großteil der Stadt ab und befördern Tag für Tag Millionen von Fahrgästen.

Die EIB hat in über vier Jahrzehnten viele Teile des Ausbaus und weitere große Verkehrsprojekte gefördert. 2021 kündigte die Bank an, dass sie in den kommenden fünf Jahren mehr als eine Milliarde Euro in Metro- und Tramprojekte in Kairo und Alexandria investieren wird.

Die Linie 3 ist so modern wie jede andere U-Bahn auf der Welt, mit Klimaanlage, modernen Ticketautomaten, Wagen nur für Frauen und einem Fokus auf Sicherheit und Beleuchtung. 2023 bereitete die Bank eine neue Finanzierung für den Ausbau und die Modernisierung der Linie 1 vor.

In Kairo können sich heute viele ein Leben ohne U-Bahn nicht mehr vorstellen. Aus wirtschaftlicher Sicht ist die Metro sehr wichtig, damit die Menschen in der staugeplagten Stadt zur Arbeit kommen.
Ahmed Beltagui

Ingenieur im EU-Büro Kairo

Story

Antike Denkmäler, moderne U-Bahn

Noura Saad arbeitet als Bibliothekarin in Giseh, am Westufer des Nils, unweit der berühmten Sphinx und der Cheops-Pyramide. Jahrelang kämpfte sie sich mit dem Bus oder Auto durch die täglichen Staus zur Arbeit. Doch das gehört der Vergangenheit an.

„Mit der U-Bahn komme ich in Kairo am schnellsten voran, auch zur Arbeit. Ich spare morgens über eine Stunde“, sagt Noura. „Damit vermeide ich die Staus in Kairo und muss weder Bus noch Taxi nehmen.“

Wenn Noura die 30 Kilometer von ihrem Wohnort in Al Marj zur Arbeit per U-Bahn zurücklegt, steht sie nicht mehr zwei Stunden im Stau, ob im Auto oder Bus.

Von der U-Bahn profitiert auch das Klima. Kaum eine Stadt auf der Welt ist so verstopft wie Kairo, wo die Luftverschmutzung oft über den Richtwerten der WHO liegt. Da ist es besonders wichtig, den Autoverkehr zu reduzieren.

1

Mrd. €

Die EIB will in den kommenden fünf Jahren mehr als eine Milliarde Euro in Metro- und Tramprojekte in Kairo und Alexandria investieren.

Medien zum Thema

5 Januar 2022

Antike Denkmäler, moderne U-Bahn

Ägypten verändert die Mobilität in zwei der größten Metropolen Afrikas. Wie der Weg zu einem nachhaltigen Verkehr aussieht
Stadtentwicklung Verkehr Ägypten Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
19 April 2022

Ein Motor der Entwicklung

Verkehrsprojekte in Entwicklungsländern stärken das Wirtschaftswachstum und die soziale Teilhabe – und sie sorgen für bessere Lebensbedingungen und weniger Emissionen
Infrastruktur Verkehr Usbekistan Turkmenistan Kirgisistan Sambia Vietnam Salomonen Vanuatu Brasilien Papua-Neuguinea Malediven Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln Costa Rica St. Martin Dominikanische Republik Wallis und Futuna Trinidad und Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Jemen Kaimaninseln Madagaskar Gabun Suriname Äthiopien Malawi Turks- und Caicosinseln St. Kitts und Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama Neukaledonien Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tadschikistan Somalia Antigua und Barbuda Mongolei Pakistan São Tomé und Príncipe Bahamas Kongo Palau Laos Peru Botsuana Liberia Senegal Malaysia Indien Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Regionalvorhaben - Pazifik Burundi Kambodscha Burkina Faso Komoren China Ghana Seychellen Eritrea Südkorea Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean Nicaragua Mosambik Angola Chile Togo Kamerun Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesch St. Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaika Gambia Britische Jungferninseln Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius und Saba Honduras Fidschi Curaçao Cookinseln Äquatorialguinea Anguilla Mauretanien St. Vincent und die Grenadinen Mauritius St. Pierre und Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexiko Indonesien Nepal Simbabwe Mikronesien Kasachstan Montserrat Singapur Dschibuti Bolivien Falklandinseln Tschad Kenia Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Demokratische Republik Kongo Thailand Mali Uganda Philippinen Niederländische Antillen Tansania Ruanda Französisch-Polynesien Königreich Eswatini Kolumbien Guyana Namibia Belize Asien und Pazifik Lateinamerika und Karibik Überseeische Länder und Gebiete Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
9 Dezember 2020

Egypt Puts People at the Heart of Green Economy Transition

How Egypt is shifting the green recovery narrative from a focus on the threat to the opportunities of growth and collaboration
22 November 2019

Seit 40 Jahren in Ägypten aktiv

Von gigantischen Verkehrsprojekten bis hin zu Krediten für Kleinunternehmer: Seit 1979 unterstützt die Europäische Investitionsbank die Entwicklung des Landes.
Weitere Veröffentlichungen