Kairos U-Bahn wächst weiter

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. A full ESIA is required for metro projects by the Egyptian legislation, including public consultation. The Promoter is at an early stage of the EIA process and in the preparation of the project's resettlement related documents. The Bank shall verify if the EIA process, including public consultation, is carried out in accordance to the Bank's environmental and social requirements and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures are properly identified and adopted as part of an Environmental and Social Management Plan. The legal and policy framework for compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation under the project is defined by the relevant Egyptian laws and regulations and by EIB's guidance note on involuntary resettlement. An acceptable progress on these aspects will include the preparation of a Resettlement Framework (RF) and a Resettlement Action plan (RAP).