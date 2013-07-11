>@Imedia/To be defined
EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco welcomed a large delegation from Confindustria, the association of Italian companies. The delegation was led by the Director General, Marcella Panucci, and her Deputy, Daniel Kraus. On the occasion of the meeting, the Vice-President gave a general overview about the EIB activities and products.