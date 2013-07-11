EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco welcomed a large delegation from Confindustria, the association of Italian companies. The delegation was led by the Director General, Marcella Panucci, and her Deputy, Daniel Kraus. On the occasion of the meeting, the Vice-President gave a general overview about the EIB activities and products.
EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.