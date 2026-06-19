EU expands support for energy-efficient healthcare infrastructure in Moldova

European Investment Bank

Additional €10 million grant from EU to help modernise hospitals across Moldova.

More than 1 million patients and 10,000 healthcare professionals to benefit from improved healthcare facilities.

Investments to reduce energy consumption by around 40% while strengthening energy security.

The European Investment Bank's development arm, EIB Global, is expanding support for the modernisation of Moldova's healthcare sector under the Moldova Energy Efficiency Project.

The expansion comprises an additional €10 million European Union investment grant managed by EIB Global and mobilised through the EU’s “Neighbourhood Investment Platform”. The grant will finance renovation works in selected hospitals, helping reduce energy consumption and operating costs while improving conditions for patients and healthcare professionals.

The new financing complements the Moldova Energy Efficiency Project, bringing the total investment in the upgrade of 10 public hospitals across the country to €72,4 million. Financed by the EU, the EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the overall project is expected to benefit more than 1 million patients and over 10,000 healthcare professionals annually while cutting energy consumption in the hospitals by around 40% and strengthening Moldova's energy security.

Under the programme, approximately 203,000 square metres of hospital space will be renovated nationwide by July 2028. Planned works include thermal insulation, the replacement of windows and doors, upgrades to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, the installation of energy-efficient lighting and photovoltaic panels and improvements to accessibility and fire safety.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, stated: “I would like to thank the European Union for standing by Moldova, not only through political support, but also through investments that bring real improvements to people's lives in our communities. Europe is not only about institutions and decisions taken in Brussels or Luxembourg. Europe is about the hospitals people turn to when they need care. Hospitals that will use less energy and dedicate more resources to patients. It is about a better quality of life. And that is exactly what we are building together.”

Moldovan Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu said: “The building sector is one of the bigger energy consumers in Moldova and improving energy efficiency in public buildings is one of the fastest and most effective ways to reduce energy consumption and bills and strengthen energy security. This project will help modernise key public infrastructure, generate significant savings and contribute to Moldova’s long-term climate and development objectives.”

EU Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko commented: “The EU support is helping deliver tangible improvements for people across Moldova. More energy-efficient healthcare facilities mean better conditions for patients and medical staff, lower energy costs and better care. This investment is more than just funding; it reflects our commitment to supporting Moldova’s sustainable development and its path towards a greener and more resilient future.”

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Moldova, added: “When people think about healthcare, they think about doctors, nurses and treatment. But the quality of care is also shaped by the buildings where that care is delivered. A warm hospital in winter, reliable heating, good ventilation and comfortable conditions for patients and medical staff all make a difference. This investment will help modernise healthcare facilities across Moldova, improving everyday conditions while reducing energy costs and strengthening resilience.”

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About EU and the Growth Plan

The Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova, worth €1.9 billion, is the largest EU financial support package for the country since Moldova's independence. It will boost Moldova's economy and bring the country closer to EU membership by accelerating reforms, enhancing access to the EU's single market and providing significant financial assistance through a dedicated Reform and Growth Facility for Moldova for the period 2025-2027. The Growth Plan will mobilise investments for jobs and growth and, most importantly, transform the lives of Moldovan citizens.

EU support for Moldova comprises multiple instruments such as budget support, macro-financial assistance, blending and guarantees and participation in EU programmes.