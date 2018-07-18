MOLDOVA ENERGY EFFICIENCY

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption in public and residential buildings, thus helping to mitigate climate change as well as to improve comfort for users. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts, if any at all. Given the scale, location and nature of the schemes in built-up urban areas, EIA, as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, would normally not be required. The building refurbishment will be consistent with relevant legal and regulatory requirements and in particular the Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.