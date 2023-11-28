Taxes to support a just transition

Survey results show that most respondents would be willing to pay higher income taxes to help lower-income households cope with the costs of the green transition (European Union: 59%; United States: 67%; China: 90%; India: 89%; and Japan: 58%).

More specifically, 46% of EU respondents said they would agree to pay 1-2% more (United States: 40%; China: 59%; India: 45%; and Japan: 45%), and 13% of EU respondents would agree to pay as much as 5-10% more (United States: 27%; China: 31%; India: 44%; and Japan: 13%).

The vast majority of respondents also said they would be in favour of other kinds of environment-related taxes. For example, 74% of EU respondents said they would favour a fossil fuel tax reform (United States: 78%; China: 94%; India: 92%; and Japan: 71%) to eliminate subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and other industries that rely heavily on fossil fuels.

Comments from EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is responsible for climate action and development at the Bank:

“The latest EIB Climate Survey underlines people’s profound awareness of climate change and their commitment to tackle it head on. They recognise that a successful transition to a climate-neutral world goes hand in hand with addressing social and economic inequalities at home and globally. At the European Investment Bank, we are fully committed to supporting a just transition that leaves no one behind. Solidarity and actionable measures are more important now than ever.”

Comments from Laura Sabogal Reyes, Senior Policy Advisor, E3G Public Banks Programme:

“The insights of the 2023 EIB Climate Survey leave no doubt. The global green transition will not be successful without addressing economic and social inequalities head on. Public Development Banks must play a crucial role in ensuring that the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive future is equitable and just, leaving no one behind."

