The EIB at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development

Financing our future

We took part in the United Nations' 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Sevilla, Spain on 30 June to 4 July. A delegation led by Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, joined leaders of government, international organisations, multilateral development banks, business and civil society to discuss advancing the Sustainable Development Goals under a renewed global financial system.

We promoted win-win solutions through closer collaboration with the private sector in a number of areas, including climate, water, food, gender and health. As the financing arm of the European Union, we are committed to strengthening our global partnerships for peace and prosperity for all.

Media advisory