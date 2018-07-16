Helping SMEs scale up in Greece: Manifoods

Under the COSME financial instrument managed by EIF, the EU supports SMEs by offering access to the finance they need, allowing them to start-up, scale up and make their dreams a reality. Through the National Bank of Greece, EIF and the European Commission were able to provide debt financing to Mani Foods (http://www.manifoods.gr) in Kalamata. This support was backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), an EU initiative aimed at generating new investments in the European economy.