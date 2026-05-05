Critical raw materials are defined differently around the world, but the European Commission identifies 34 materials that are essential to economic resilience — including a subset of 17 strategic raw materials. These substances feed into many industries, from electronics and batteries to renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

A smartphone is a simple example of how deeply embedded these materials are in everyday technologies. Batteries rely on lithium for energy storage; casings and internal structures use aluminium and copper; and the electronics depend on specialised metals, too. These materials determine not only the performance of the device but also the scale at which modern economies operate.

Renewable energy also depends on critical raw materials. Solar panels rely on aluminium, copper, and silicon metal. Wind turbines require rare earth elements for the powerful magnets that enable efficient power generation. As Europe accelerates toward decarbonisation, demand for these materials will only increase — making secure, diversified supply chains more important.

Europe has a long mining history, particularly in the Nordic countries, which still host well‑established copper and nickel operations. The European Investment Bank has recently financed projects such as a lithium mine and integrated processing facilities in Finland, demonstrating the potential and the need for domestic production. But mining is only one part of the value chain. Processing, refining, and advanced transformation are just as essential, and Europe must ensure it has the technological know‑how and sufficient feedstock to sustain these activities.

Recycling plays a major role. Europe leads in areas such as aluminium and copper recycling, and innovations are improving recovery rates, efficiency and environmental performance. Secondary material sources increasingly contribute to supply and reduce dependency on imported raw materials.

Supply diversification is a core objective of the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act — not to replace global trade, but to avoid over-reliance on single jurisdictions or vulnerable value chains. Strategic partnerships with countries in Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere offer opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. The European Investment Bank applies the same environmental and social standards outside its borders as it does within Europe, ensuring projects meet rigorous criteria and support long-term development.

Innovation is also reshaping extraction. Lerato Kotelo highlights lithium sourced from geothermal brines by Vulcan Energy — deep underground reservoirs where dissolved lithium can be extracted with lower environmental impact than traditional methods. This approach offers Europe a pathway to increase domestic lithium production while minimising water use and land disruption. She’s also a fan of a recycling company called ROSI.

Mining itself has evolved significantly. Automation and mechanisation improve safety and efficiency, creating distance between workers and hazardous environments. These innovations contribute to competitiveness while reducing health and safety risks.