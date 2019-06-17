Description
The EIB Group does not fall within the scope of application of the EU legislation on credit institutions, in particular the Capital Requirements Directive and Regulation (Directive 2013/36/EU or ‘CRD IV’ and Regulation 575/2013 or ‘CRR’), which is the EU legal framework, and is therefore not legally obliged to meet the requirements of the Directive and Regulation.
However, reflecting its statutory duty to conform with best banking practice, the EIB Group aims to comply with relevant EU banking legislative acts and guidelines, to the extent determined by the competent governing bodies. Consequently the EIB Group publishes annually its Risk Management Disclosure report, which is designed to provide further information about the approach the Group takes to managing risk and assessing its capital adequacy.
In addition to following the principles set out in the CRD IV and CRR the Risk Management Disclosure report considers guidelines and opinions of the European Banking Authority, as well as the Standards Documents from the Basel Committee of Banking Supervision on disclosure requirements.
