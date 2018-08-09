Description

The EIB Group publishes its second Risk Management Disclosure report, designed to provide further information about the approach the Group takes to managing risk and assessing its capital adequacy as at 31 December 2017.

The EIB Group does not fall within the scope of application of the Capital Requirements Directive and Regulation (‘CRD IV’ and ‘CRR’ or ‘CRD IV/CRR package’), which is the EU legal framework implementing Basel III rules, and is therefore not legally obliged to meet the requirements of the Directive and Regulation. However, the EIB Group aims to comply with relevant EU banking rules and best banking practice applicable to it under the control of its Audit Committee.